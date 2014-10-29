Cody Fajardo set to join Colin Kaepernick in NCAA record books

Fajardo has passed for 1,814 yards and rushed for 585 in eight games this season, meaning if the Wolf Pack go to a bowl he has a shot to become just the sixth player in history with 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. The others are Kaepernick, Northern Illinois' Chandler Harnish (2011), Central Michigan's Dan LeFevour (2007), Jordan Lynch (2012), Johnny Manziel (2012) and Texas' Vince Young (2005). BYU's Taysom Hill came close last season, finishing 62 yards away from 3,000 passing yards.