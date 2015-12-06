Coaches Poll: Oklahoma moves into No. 3 spot

Oklahoma -- which was idle on championship weekend since the Big 12 does not have a title game -- moved up into the No. 3 spot in the latest Amway Coaches Poll. Oklahoma was rated No. 4 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
As expected, Michigan State -- following a scintillating win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game -- moved into the No. 4 spot. Pac-12 champion Stanford is the highest-rated two-loss team, checking in at No. 6.
No. 22-rated Navy still has a game left to play before the college football bowl season kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 19. The Midshipmen play their annual rivalry game against Army on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.
The poll is purely for entertainment -- it's not used by the College Football Playoff selection committee to determine which four teams will be chosen for the playoff.
The entire order of the coaches' poll:
Others receiving votes: Western Kentucky 55; USC 51; San Diego State 26; Tennessee 24; UCLA 15; Washington State 12; Bowling Green 12; Memphis 10; Mississippi State 7; Brigham Young 7; Arkansas State 6; Appalachian State 3; Texas A&M 3; Louisville 2; Pittsburgh 1.