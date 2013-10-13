Coach Richt: Georgia RB Todd Gurley 'real close' to returning

Injured Georgia running back Todd Gurley, out for the past two games with an ankle sprain, is "real close" to returning to the Bulldogs lineup, coach Mark Richt said Sunday.

Richt wouldn't say if Gurley's injury is a high ankle sprain. "I'll say this: He's close. He's real close," Richt told reporters.

Gurley, a star sophomore and one of the college game's most promising pro prospects at his position, was sorely missed Saturday as Georgia was upset at home by Missouri, 41-26. His absence was compounded by the season-ending knee injury sustained by backup running back Keith Marshall last week.

Gurley (6-1, 232 pounds) could return as early as this weekend against Vanderbilt. Although Georgia fell from the lead in the SEC's East Division race with its loss to Missouri, the Bulldogs nevertheless have a strong opportunity to win the division. Missouri (6-0) lost standout quarterback James Franklin in the game to a shoulder separation and faces uphill challenges without him the next two weeks against Florida and South Carolina.

Richt doesn't appear eager to rush Gurley back, especially with a bye week coming up after the Vandy game.

"I think what we want is a really healthy Todd Gurley," Richt said. "We want him to be at his best. We don't want him to go in there without being full speed because if you do it's not really safe for him. It also can cause another setback that might set him down even longer.

Georgia already has a win over the Gamecocks, and barring a setback, should have Gurley back when it plays the rival Gators on Nov. 1. The rub? Don't count the Bulldogs out for the SEC title game just yet.

And Gurley figures to have a strong say in the matter.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

