Clowney vs. Manziel among rookie meetings we'd like to see

Matchup:Texans at Jaguars (Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS) and Jaguars at Texans (Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS)

The skinny: With the division rivals holding the first- and third-overall picks in the draft, we could get not one but two chances to see two impact players go after one another. The rumor is Houston is coming around on picking Jadeveon Clowney with the draft's top pick and that would set things up nicely if Johnny Manziel becomes Jacksonville's quarterback with the third pick. A lot of folks will say Clowney was picked to chase Andrew Luck around the division, but the selection of Manziel means the defensive end would have plenty of opportunities to get after the highly elusive former Texas A&M star. The second meeting between the two would be Manziel's homecoming and take place about an hour away from where he left his mark in college.