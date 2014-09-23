Clinton Portis offers 3 bits of advice for Jameis Winston

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis has three bits of advice for Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, and one of them is to stop talking.
Portis, who played in the NFL for nine seasons with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins, works for ACC.com, and in his weekly video piece, he told Winston to:
- "Own who you are." Portis says Winston is the public face of the Florida State program and "bigger than life right now. The only person getting in your way is you." Portis also said Winston needs to ask himself about the legacy he will leave behind.
- "Be aware of your surroundings." Portis said Winston is "not a normal 20-year-old" and that everything he does is scrutinized. That means, Portis said, that Winston "cannot slip up."
- "Stop talking." Portis said Winston has "a big personality," which can create problems. Portis also said that Winston frequently is misunderstood. Thus, Portis said, "Don't give them nothing; you give them nothing, they can say nothing. Only thing they can do is watch your tape. On your tape, you're the man."
Portis said that if Winston follows his advice, "You'll be a much happier person. And you'll be the first pick of the draft."
Portis was known in the NFL for his production (six 1,000-yard seasons, two Pro Bowls) and for his larger-than-life personality. Keeping quiet wasn't something Portis was known for, so from that standpoint, it seems somewhat hypocritical he is giving that advice to Winston. At the same time, Portis was an NFL star and lived in the limelight, and thus does have some insight on life in the fishbowl. And, frankly, his advice makes sense, especially the part about "stop talking." Winston does seem to be a "Look at me! Look at me!" person, and it obviously has gotten him into trouble.
