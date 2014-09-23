Clinton Portis offers 3 bits of advice for Jameis Winston

Portis was known in the NFL for his production (six 1,000-yard seasons, two Pro Bowls) and for his larger-than-life personality. Keeping quiet wasn't something Portis was known for, so from that standpoint, it seems somewhat hypocritical he is giving that advice to Winston. At the same time, Portis was an NFL star and lived in the limelight, and thus does have some insight on life in the fishbowl. And, frankly, his advice makes sense, especially the part about "stop talking." Winston does seem to be a "Look at me! Look at me!" person, and it obviously has gotten him into trouble.