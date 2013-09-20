Cleveland Browns eye loaded 2014 quarterback class

Remember, too, that quarterback is a developmental position. This year's group is filled with guys that currently are just good prospects. But history tells us that one or two will emerge to the top level. At this time two years ago, Robert Griffin III was just another name at Baylor, certainly not the player who would be taken with the No. 2 overall draft pick. Similarly, at the beginning of Tannehill's final season at Texas A&M, I don't think anybody thought he was as good an NFL prospect as he turned out to be. The opposite effect can happen, too. Last year, Geno Smith got hot in his first few games at West Virginia and was highly touted as a draft prospect, but by the end of the year he wasn't talked about as a marquee quarterback.