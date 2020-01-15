Clemson WR Tee Higgins declares for 2020 draft

Delpit obviously comes with a winning pedigree after helping the Tigers to a championship on Monday (he had five tackles and a sack in the game). The true junior boasts a prototypical frame for his position in the NFL at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds and is projected to be the first safety off the board. A versatile talent who can fill up the box score, Delpit finished his three seasons with 199 tackles, 17.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 24 passes defended and two fumble recoveries.