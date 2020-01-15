Clemson WR Tee Higgins declares for 2020 draft

Published: Jan 15, 2020 at 07:22 AM

From the title game to the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tee Higgins and his Clemson Tigers came up short against LSU on Monday, but many project the wide receiver will come up big when the draft hits Las Vegas in April.

Higgins announced his intentions to enter the 2020 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

Projected to be a first-round pick by many, Higgins wasn't the only one to declare Wednesday, as he was joined by a player he opposed in the championship game -- LSU safety Grant Delpit, who's also predicted to go in the first round.

Higgins finds himself toward the front of the line of a deep receiver class that also features Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and others.

A two-year starter at Clemson, Higgins had back-to-back double-digit touchdown seasons. He ended his career with 135 catches for 2,448 receiving yards and 27 scores. In his junior campaign, he's hauled in 59 grabs for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns. A former five-star recruit, Higgins isn't a burner, but a big-bodied 6-foot-4, 215-pound target who's enticing for any team in the red zone.

Delpit obviously comes with a winning pedigree after helping the Tigers to a championship on Monday (he had five tackles and a sack in the game). The true junior boasts a prototypical frame for his position in the NFL at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds and is projected to be the first safety off the board. A versatile talent who can fill up the box score, Delpit finished his three seasons with 199 tackles, 17.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 24 passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

From college football's biggest game to the NFL stage, Higgins and Delpit are heading to the draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.