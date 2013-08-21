Clemson WR Sammy Watkins looks primed for a huge season

More good news for Morris and senior quarterback Tajh Boyd is that juniors Martavis Bryant and Charone Peake also have looked good in camp. Neither has come close to living up to their recruiting hype (they have a combined 48 receptions in their careers), but they appear to finally understand what it takes to be a big-time receiver. If that carries over to the season, Clemson will have the most athletic receiving trio in the nation.