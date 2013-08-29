Clemson Tigers host top ACC game of opening weekend

The skinny: This game -- to be played in Atlanta -- looked like it would be one of the best non-conference games of the season back in January. Now? Ehhh. Virginia Tech has been ravaged by injuries and could end up starting its third-string tailback. Trust us: You can't beat Alabama unless you have some semblance of a running game. The Hokies also have injuries at linebacker and in the secondary. This could get ugly. But if Virginia Tech QB Logan Thomas wants to show pro scouts he can bounce back from his bad 2012 season, a solid game against the Tide would be a good start.