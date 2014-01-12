Clemson Tigers DE Vic Beasley torn about NFL draft decision

Published: Jan 12, 2014 at 04:06 AM
Vic Beasley-140112-TOS.jpg

If Clemson is going to close the gap on defending BCS champion Florida State in the ACC next season, the Tigers need all the help they can get. And help might be on the way, as standout defensive end Vic Beasley could be returning to school for his senior season, Yahoo Sports reported.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare their intentions for the 2014 NFL Draft is Wednesday.

"I think he's kind of a little bit torn, because everybody wants to have an opportunity to play in the NFL, but he also knows that he could greatly improve himself with another year in school and all that," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told The Greenville News.

Beasley attended the team banquet Saturday night, but did not wear a tuxedo like the graduating seniors and juniors that have already declared for the 2014 NFL Draft, including wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant and defensive back Bashaud Breeland, TigerNet.com reported.

Beasley, who told reporters last month that he received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, previously said he was "leaning toward coming out" and entering the draft after a breakout season in which he had 23 tackles for loss (second in the FBS) with 13 sacks (tied for third in the FBS).

The undersized Beasley (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) almost certainly projects as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense at the next level. While Beasley is unlikely to play that position should he return for his final season in college, it would give him a chance to refine certain skills such as hand placement that would be required to make that transition.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW