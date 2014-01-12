Clemson Tigers DE Vic Beasley torn about NFL draft decision

If Clemson is going to close the gap on defending BCS champion Florida State in the ACC next season, the Tigers need all the help they can get. And help might be on the way, as standout defensive end Vic Beasley could be returning to school for his senior season, Yahoo Sports reported.
"I think he's kind of a little bit torn, because everybody wants to have an opportunity to play in the NFL, but he also knows that he could greatly improve himself with another year in school and all that," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told The Greenville News.
Beasley attended the team banquet Saturday night, but did not wear a tuxedo like the graduating seniors and juniors that have already declared for the 2014 NFL Draft, including wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant and defensive back Bashaud Breeland, TigerNet.com reported.
Beasley, who told reporters last month that he received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, previously said he was "leaning toward coming out" and entering the draft after a breakout season in which he had 23 tackles for loss (second in the FBS) with 13 sacks (tied for third in the FBS).
The undersized Beasley (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) almost certainly projects as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense at the next level. While Beasley is unlikely to play that position should he return for his final season in college, it would give him a chance to refine certain skills such as hand placement that would be required to make that transition.