Clemson TE Jordan Leggett one of ACC's leading true freshmen

Here's a look at five true freshmen in the ACC who should be expected to make a major impact on their new teams this fall.
K Harrison Butker, Georgia Tech: Barring unforeseen circumstances, Butker will be the Yellow Jackets' kicker this fall. He was supposed to compete with senior Justin Moore for the job, but Moore was dismissed from the program in May. Butker, who is from Atlanta, was considered one of the nation's top 10 prep kickers.
LB Alex Figueroa, Miami: He was an unheralded recruit out of Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy who enrolled in January and wowed coaches -- he enters fall camp as a starter at outside linebacker. Figueroa (6-foot-3, 231 pounds), originally from Stafford, Va., has a high football IQ, toughness and speed. He also impressed coaches with his work ethic, which is not surprising considering both of his parents are Marines.
TE Jordan Leggett, Clemson: Last season's starting tight end was Brandon Ford, who graduated. His presumptive replacement, Sam Cooper, suffered a severe knee injury in the spring game and likely will miss the season. That opens the door for Leggett, who enrolled early and had a solid spring. Leggett (6-6, 235) starred in the spring game, with six catches for 97 yards and a TD. Leggett, who has good speed for his size, was considered one of the nation's top 20 tight ends out of Navarre (Fla.) High, near Pensacola, and has a good chance to become a valuable target for one of the nation's top quarterbacks, senior Tajh Boyd.
OT Jonathan McLaughlin, Virginia Tech: As with Figueroa, he attended Fork Union Military Academy. And, like Figueroa, he was a relatively unheralded recruit. He enrolled early and emerged from spring ball as the No. 1 left tackle. McLaughlin (6-4, 304) drew praise for his consistency and technique. At Fork Union, he was coached by John Shuman. Shuman's son, Mark, had gone into spring as the likely starter at left tackle.
TB Taquan Mizzell, Virginia: He was a national top-60 recruit out of Virginia Beach (Va.) Bayside, the same prep alma mater as Buffalo Bills QB E.J. Manuel. Mizzell (5-10, 185), whose nickname is "Smoke," has excellent speed and gives the Cavs the type of playmaker they haven't had in a while. Kevin Parks is the returning starter at tailback, but you have to figure the revamped Cavs offensive staff (it includes two former head coaches in Steve Fairchild and Tom O'Brien) will figure out how to get Mizzell the ball.