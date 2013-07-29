Clemson TE Jordan Leggett one of ACC's leading true freshmen

TE Jordan Leggett, Clemson: Last season's starting tight end was Brandon Ford, who graduated. His presumptive replacement, Sam Cooper, suffered a severe knee injury in the spring game and likely will miss the season. That opens the door for Leggett, who enrolled early and had a solid spring. Leggett (6-6, 235) starred in the spring game, with six catches for 97 yards and a TD. Leggett, who has good speed for his size, was considered one of the nation's top 20 tight ends out of Navarre (Fla.) High, near Pensacola, and has a good chance to become a valuable target for one of the nation's top quarterbacks, senior Tajh Boyd.