Clemson TE Jordan Leggett injures knee, out for a month

Clemson's projected starting tight end, Jordan Leggett, is expected to miss up to a month with a sprained MCL suffered in a Wednesday scrimmage.
Leggett (6-feet-6, 235 pounds), a true freshman who enrolled early and went through spring drills, was expected to replace Brandon Ford in the starting lineup. That spot now likely will go to senior Darrell Smith (6-1, 250), who has one reception (for 1 yard) in his career.
Junior Sam Cooper, who had been the likely starter, suffered a torn ACL during spring game and will miss the season.
Clemson opens with Georgia at home on Aug. 31; Leggett also is expected to miss games with South Carolina State (Sept. 7) and perhaps the ACC opener against North Carolina State (Sept. 19). He should be back by the Sept. 28 game against Wake Forest.
