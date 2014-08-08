Clemson's Vic Beasley officially a college graduate

Clemson defensive end Vic Beasley is known for his violent pursuit of quarterbacks on the field. He spent part of the day Friday in far more sedate surroundings.
Beasley (6-foot-2, 235 pounds), who led the ACC with 13 sacks last season, received his undergraduate degree in sociology. Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen, who was at Clemson from 2008-11 and won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end in '11, also graduated Friday.
Beasley's next task -- other than getting to opposing quarterbacks -- is getting ready for a position change in the NFL. Beasley, who will be a fifth-year senior on the field this fall, already has begun working on that.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.