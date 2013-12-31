Clemson's Vic Beasley not surprised by second-round grade

Clemson junior defensive end Vic Beasley told reporters Tuesday that he received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board and that he wasn't surprised by the assessment.
In mid-December, Beasley said he was "leaning" toward turning pro and would make his decision public after Friday's Orange Bowl.
Beasley (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) is tied for sixth nationally with 12 sacks; he'll spend much of Friday's game going against Ohio State offensive tackle Jack Mewhort, a first-team All-Big Ten performer.
Beasley developed into a better-rounded end this season; he strictly was a pass rusher as a sophomore in 2012, when he averaged just 22 snaps per game but still had eight sacks. He generally held up against the run this fall, but there is no question his pass-rush ability is what makes him appealing to NFL scouts.
While he plays end for the Tigers, he likely would be a better fit as a pass-rushing outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. His lack of height and bulk always will be seen as a detriment by some scouts -- and likely led to his second-round grade -- but his quickness off the edge, along with a surprisingly effective bull rush, definitely will appeal to other scouts.
Given his previous pronouncement that he is leaning toward turning pro and that he was not surprised by his grade very well could mean Friday's game will be his last at Clemson. Tigers junior wide receiver Sammy Watkins also has said he will announce his intentions after the bowl game. Watkins did not ask for feedback from the advisory board, and coach Dabo Swinney has said he would be surprised if Watkins remains for his senior season.
