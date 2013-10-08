Clemson's Vic Beasley chasing single-season sack record

Clemson junior defensive end Vic Beasley basically is a one-trick pony. But that trick is coveted by NFL teams.
The NCAA single-season record for sacks is 24 by Terrell Suggs in 2002 at Arizona State, and Beasley -- who has a national best eight sacks in five games -- is on a pace that will get him close to the mark.
Beasley's play against the run needs work. Still, three one-dimensional ends went in the top six in the 2013 draft: Dion Jordan to the Miami Dolphins at No. 3, Ziggy Ansah to Detroit at No. 5 and Barkevious Mingo to Cleveland at No. 6. Their highest single-season sack totals in college: Jordan had 7.5 in 2011, Ansah had 4.5 in 2012, and Mingo had eight in 2011.
Beasley (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) is averaging 1.6 sacks per game. If Clemson makes it to the ACC championship game, it will play 14 games this season, meaning Beasley is on pace for 22 sacks. That would be second-most in history. The only player besides Suggs to reach 20 sacks is Elvis Dumervil, who had 20 for Louisville in 2005. (One caveat: The NCAA has been counting sacks as an official stat only since 2000.)
Beasley was clocked at 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash as a 215-pound high school senior, and he played mostly running back, wide receiver, linebacker and safety in high school.
Beasley had a team-high eight sacks last season despite averaging just 22 snaps a game. His eight sacks this season have come on 196 snaps, or one sack every 24.5 snaps. Beasley also has 10 tackles for loss, which is tied for fourth nationally; four pass breakups; and four quarterback hurries. He had two sacks against Georgia in the opener, barely played in Game 2 against FCS foe South Carolina State, then had three sacks against North Carolina State, one against Wake Forest and two against Syracuse.
He and the Tigers play host to Boston College this week. BC has allowed eight sacks, and in seniors Matt Patchan and Ian White, the Eagles have a solid set of tackles.
