Clemson's Vic Beasley chasing single-season sack record

Beasley had a team-high eight sacks last season despite averaging just 22 snaps a game. His eight sacks this season have come on 196 snaps, or one sack every 24.5 snaps. Beasley also has 10 tackles for loss, which is tied for fourth nationally; four pass breakups; and four quarterback hurries. He had two sacks against Georgia in the opener, barely played in Game 2 against FCS foe South Carolina State, then had three sacks against North Carolina State, one against Wake Forest and two against Syracuse.