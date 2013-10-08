Clemson's Vic Beasley chasing single-season sack record

Published: Oct 08, 2013 at 08:59 AM
Vic-Beasley-tos-131008.jpg
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson junior defensive end Vic Beasley basically is a one-trick pony. But that trick is coveted by NFL teams.

Things we learned in Week 6

marcus-mariota-131006-il.jpg

From Marcus Mariota's seven-TD performance to freshman Jameis Winston's KO of Maryland, here are 40 things we learned about Week 6 in college football. More ...

The NCAA single-season record for sacks is 24 by Terrell Suggs in 2002 at Arizona State, and Beasley -- who has a national best eight sacks in five games -- is on a pace that will get him close to the mark.

Beasley's play against the run needs work. Still, three one-dimensional ends went in the top six in the 2013 draft: Dion Jordan to the Miami Dolphins at No. 3, Ziggy Ansah to Detroit at No. 5 and Barkevious Mingo to Cleveland at No. 6. Their highest single-season sack totals in college: Jordan had 7.5 in 2011, Ansah had 4.5 in 2012, and Mingo had eight in 2011.

Beasley (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) is averaging 1.6 sacks per game. If Clemson makes it to the ACC championship game, it will play 14 games this season, meaning Beasley is on pace for 22 sacks. That would be second-most in history. The only player besides Suggs to reach 20 sacks is Elvis Dumervil, who had 20 for Louisville in 2005. (One caveat: The NCAA has been counting sacks as an official stat only since 2000.)

Beasley was clocked at 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash as a 215-pound high school senior, and he played mostly running back, wide receiver, linebacker and safety in high school.

Beasley had a team-high eight sacks last season despite averaging just 22 snaps a game. His eight sacks this season have come on 196 snaps, or one sack every 24.5 snaps. Beasley also has 10 tackles for loss, which is tied for fourth nationally; four pass breakups; and four quarterback hurries. He had two sacks against Georgia in the opener, barely played in Game 2 against FCS foe South Carolina State, then had three sacks against North Carolina State, one against Wake Forest and two against Syracuse.

He and the Tigers play host to Boston College this week. BC has allowed eight sacks, and in seniors Matt Patchan and Ian White, the Eagles have a solid set of tackles.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW