Clemson's Tajh Boyd throws for 288 yards, 5 TDs

Clemson senior quarterback Tajh Boyd made sure his final home game was memorable, throwing for 288 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-6 rout of The Citadel.
It was the second victory over a FCS team this season for Clemson (10-1), which remained in the hunt for a BCS at-large berth. Clemson finishes the regular season at archrival South Carolina next week.
Boyd was 21 of 28 before leaving midway in the third quarter with Clemson leading 45-3. He threw two TD passes in the first quarter, then three more in the second period. Each of the scoring passes went to a different receiver.
He now has thrown for 3,248 yards and 29 TDs this season. Boyd threw for at least 33 TDs and 3,800 yards in each of the past two seasons, and has two more games -- at South Carolina next week and a bowl game -- to reach those plateaus this season.
Since playing poorly in a loss to Florida State on Oct. 19, Boyd is 93 of 124 (75 percent completion percentage) for 1,309 yards, 13 TDs and three picks in four consecutive wins. Saturday's outing was the first no-interception game for Boyd in five contests and just the second in seven games.
Junior wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is expected to turn pro, led Clemson with seven receptions but for just 58 yards. He caught Boyd's third TD pass Saturday.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.