Clemson's Tajh Boyd, Sammy Watkins shine vs. Virginia

Boyd was criticized during the week by coach Dabo Swinney for sometimes overlooking the little things, but there were no such issues Saturday. He completed his first nine passes, for 135 yards and a score, and the rout was on. His fourth completion was a 33-yard score to Watkins, who had his way with Virginia true freshman cornerback Tim Harris for much of the day. Virginia was without its usual starting cornerbacks, junior Demetrious Nicholson and sophomore Maurice Canady, because of injuries.