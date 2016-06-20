Clemson's Swinney: QB Watson is 'the franchise', 'the unicorn'

Swinney, of course, would like nothing more than to get two more college seasons out of a quarterback who has already been a Heisman Trophy finalist, led an undefeated regular season, and won the Manning Award as the nation's top player at the position. None of that means there aren't areas in which Watson can improve as a draft prospect, however. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently scouted three of Watson's game tapes from last year, and believes the dual-threat star would benefit from adding some size and strength, and improving in his reading of defenses, among other things. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein writes in his assessment of the top CFB QBs to watch that Watson "needs to improve his deep-ball accuracy and fix his issues with staring down targets."