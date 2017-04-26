Clemson's Mike Williams works out for Titans, Chargers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans took their evaluation of Mike Williams within a week of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Both clubs have put the former Clemson wide receiver through a recent private workout, the Chargers last Thursday and the Titans on Saturday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Williams could be the first receiver selected in the draft, which begins Thursday night. The Chargers hold the No. 7 pick of the draft, but are expected to select a defensive player in the first round. The Titans, however, hold two first-round picks (Nos. 5 and 18), and have a need at the position. NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly projects the Titans to take Williams with the No. 5 pick, though most analysts believe the club will address the need at No. 18.
Williams (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) offers NFL clubs a big target and a skilled red zone threat. He caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Tigers last season, and is regarded among the draft's top three receivers, along with Western Michigan's Corey Davis and Washington's John Ross.