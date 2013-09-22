Clemson's Isaiah Battle suspended game for punching opponent

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Sophomore offensive lineman Isaiah Battle will miss No. 3 Clemson's next game against Wake Forest after he was ejected for punching North Carolina State defensive back Jarvis Byrd last Thursday night.
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Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on Sunday that Battle would sit when the third-ranked Tigers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) return home to face the Demon Deacons on Saturday.
Battle, from Brooklyn, N.Y., threw an uppercut that knocked Byrd to the turf late in Clemson's 26-14 victory over the Wolfpack.
Swinney said Battle was wrong and would also face punishment at each practice this week.
The coach said Battle was immediately remorseful when he returned to the sidelines and understood his actions were embarrassing to the school. Swinney said Battle also knows it's a mistake he can't make again.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press