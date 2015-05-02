Clemson's Grady Jarrett drafted a day after house burned

Clemson defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's emotions have run the gamut in the past 12 hours -- he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, his hometown team, in the fifth round Saturday, but his family's house was engulfed by fire Friday night during a draft watch party.
Jarrett grew up in Conyers, Ga., an Atlanta suburb.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jarrett family's house caught fire Friday night and that half the house burned down. The part that burned down contained all of Jarrett's Clemson memorabilia. No one was injured.
The draft party was moved to a different family member's house Saturday.
As for his draft status, Jarrett should be an intriguing piece of the defensive puzzle for new Falcons coach Dan Quinn. Jarrett (6-foot-1, 288 pounds) can become engulfed by bigger interior linemen, but his quickness is impressive, as is his lateral movement.
On the first day of the draft, the Falcons selected Jarrett's college teammate, OLB Vic Beasley with the No. 8 overall pick.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.