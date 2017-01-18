Clemson's Deshaun Watson declines invitation to Senior Bowl

Watson is only a junior, but because he has already earned a degree from Clemson, he was granted eligibility for an invitation. The annual all-star game in Mobile, Ala., includes 110 players on two 55-man rosters. NFL executives, coaches and scouts flock to the Senior Bowl each year to watch practices, interview players and record physical measurements. The coaching staffs of the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns will coach this year's Senior Bowl squads. Watson would've played for the team coached by the Browns. Cleveland holds the draft's No. 1 pick.