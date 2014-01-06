Clemson's Bashaud Breeland decides to turn pro early

Another Clemson junior is going pro -- and this one is a surprise. Wide receivers Martavis Bryant and Sammy Watkins were expected to go pro, but cornerback Bashaud Breeland?
Breeland (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) was a full-time starter for the first time this season, and finished with 56 tackles, four interceptions and 10 pass breakups to earn third-team All-ACC honors.
Breeland started five games in 2012, when he missed three games with injuries, and started seven times in 2011 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2010. He leaves with six interceptions and 17 pass breakups in his career.
He runs well -- he has been clocked as fast as 4.42 in the 40 -- and is versatile enough to play safety. He also is physical and should be comfortable in press-man coverage. Had he returned, he would've been in the mix for "best corner in the ACC" laurels and might have been the best cover corner in the league.
Breeland is likely a third-day draft prospect who has a good upside because of his physical attributes.
