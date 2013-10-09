Clemson QB Tajh Boyd says he is protected by insurance policy

Clemson senior quarterback Tajh Boyd told the Charleston (S.C.) Post and Courier that he took out an insurance policy in the first two weeks of the season.
Boyd said the policy kicks in only if he suffers a career-ending injury. Insurance policies have become relatively common for high-level draft prospects, and word broke during the summer that Louisville junior quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had taken out a $10 million policy.
Boyd is considered the most pro-ready of the senior quarterbacks in the 2014 NFL draft class. He has thrown for 1,449 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions this season in leading Clemson to a 5-0 start. The Tigers host Boston College on Saturday, then welcome in Florida State in the ACC's game of the year on Oct. 19.
Boyd also is Clemson's second-leading rusher, with 154 yards, and leads the Tigers with four rushing touchdowns. Along with possessing a strong arm, Boyd is a physical 225-pound runner.
He has thrown 87 TD passes, second-most in ACC history to former North Carolina State star Philip Rivers' 95, and he currently is the ACC's career leader in passing efficiency, one spot ahead of former Florida State Heisman winner Chris Weinke.
