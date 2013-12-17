Clemson QB Tajh Boyd looking to boost NFL draft stock in bowl

Boyd will be throwing against an Ohio State secondary that has struggled this season. The defensive backfield was supposed to be a team strength, but instead it has been the team's weakest unit. Ohio State has allowed five quarterbacks to throw for 300 yards and surrendered 26 TD passes -- tied for 17th-most in the nation. And the Buckeyes haven't faced a pass-catch combo anywhere near as talented as Boyd and junior wide receiver Sammy Watkins.