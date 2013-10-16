Clemson hoping to break record set this past weekend in KC

Kansas City Chiefs fans set the world record for loudest outdoor stadium crowd Sunday, and Clemson fans will try to break that record Saturday night.
Clemson officials are hoping the record of 137.5 decibels can be broken on Florida State's first play of the game (or, if you prefer, the first play that Clemson is on defense).
"We have seen numbers approaching the world record previously, but with the magnitude of this game, the size of the crowd and the passion of Clemson fans, there's little doubt we will be able to set a new record," director of athletic marketing Mike Money said in a release on the school's athletic website.
The previous record had been 136.6 decibels, set by Seattle Seahawks fans at CenturyLink Field in September. Seattle already had announced plans to try to break Kansas City's record during a Dec. 2 matchup with New Orleans.
How loud is 137.5 decibels? Well, a chainsaw makes a sound measured at 110 decibels, a jackhammer is 120 decibels and standing about 100 feet from an airplane taking off is 140 decibels.
As a chart on Clemson's website says, "You may not be able to hear yourself think."
And come on: A crowd at a hugely important college football game in the South can't outshout a crowd at an October NFL game in the Midwest? You can bet there's a whole region pulling for the Clemson crowd.
