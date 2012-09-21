Clemson-Florida State, Michigan-Notre Dame highlight Week 4

Denard Robinson, the Wolverines' 6-foot, 197-pound athletic quarterback, hasn't convinced many scouts that he can be a signal-caller at the next level. But Notre Dame allowed him to throw jump balls downfield for 338 yards and four touchdowns, as well as run for 108 yards and another score in last year's 35-31 Michigan win. The Irish defense looks to be stouter this season. The unit is headlined by thumper middle linebacker Manti Te'o (6-2, 255), who played last Saturday despite losing his girlfriend and grandmother during the week. And Notre Dame has received fabulous production from a young front seven starring massive third-year sophomore Louis Nix (6-3, 326) and athletic senior Kapron Lewis-Moore (6-4, 306). Going against this kind of competition, this game provides a chance for underrated right guard Patrick Omameh (6-4, 305) and athletic, tough-as-nails left tackle Taylor Lewan (6-8, 309) to redeem themselves a bit after Michigan's disappointing nationally-televised opener against Alabama.