Clemson features NFL alums in renderings of new locker room

If it seems like every college football program in the country is building new facilities, it's probably because they are doing that very thing. Clemson is the latest to throw some money toward a new locker room, and it's no surprise that the new facility prominently features images of the players the program has sent to the NFL.
New renderings released by the school on Thursday show an entire wall will be covered with the names of players who made the jump to the pros. In addition to that, a fancy new pool table with an image of the field at Death Valley, a slick ping-pong table and a large television add to the amenities.
While it might not be as ostentatious as Oregon's new facility, or as grandiose as Alabama's or as slick as the digs at Johnny Manziel's old home, they're pretty nice and likely the best in the ACC at the very minimum.
"We're committed to providing our student-athletes the best of the best in every aspect of their journey at Clemson," coach Dabo Swinney said. "Our facilities and player areas were already top-notch and we know these renovations will help us continue to be among the elite in college football in the years to come."
The team locker room, player lounge and nearby nutrition area are all the places that will receive an update. The project is expected to be completed over the summer and will certainly help the Tigers even more with recruiting over the next couple of years.
It looks like the bar has been raised in terms of locker rooms thanks to the Tigers' and new facilities across the country. If you're competing against Clemson for recruits, it might be time to call up a few boosters and step up your game in the facilities department.