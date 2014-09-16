Clemson DT Grady Jarrett calls out Jameis Winston

Evidently, Clemson defensive tackle Grady Jarrett doesn't think much of Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston.
Jarrett (6-foot-0, 290 pounds), a senior who is one of the best interior linemen in the ACC and an "intriguing" NFL prospect, made his feelings about Winston known during Tuesday's media availability with Tigers players.
On March 22, Winston tweeted a photo of Clemson's Memorial Stadium, captioning it, "Our house." (At the time, Winston and the FSU baseball team were in Clemson for a three-game series with the Tigers.)
Tuesday, Jarrett said the tweet was "disrespectful," which is to be expected. Then he went a little further.
"It's a guy that wants to make it about him," Jarrett rold reporters. "He wants it to be about him. We'll let him have that, and it's a team game."
Clemson senior safety Robert Smith also weighed in.
"It's going to be in the back of our minds," Smith said. "I'm never going to forget that. He apologized and all that, but you're going to have it in the back of your mind."
Winston and FSU crushed the Tigers at Clemson last season; Winston threw for a career-high 444 yards and three touchdowns as the Seminoles cruised 51-14.
As for Winston potentially irking Smith and Jarrett -- whose dad is former NFL linebacker Jessie Tuggle -- with any more tweets, it won't happen: Winston hasn't tweeted since July 30, a few days before FSU opened fall camp.
