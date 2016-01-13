Clemson DE Kevin Dodd intends to enter 2016 NFL Draft

Shaq Lawson isn't the only Clemson defensive end who intends to make an early jump to the NFL. His bookend on the other side of the CU defensive line, Kevin Dodd, will forego his final year of NCAA eligibility as well.
Dodd finished his career on a strong note Monday in the College Football Playoff title game, a 45-40 loss to Alabama, with three sacks and two additional tackles for loss. He was oustanding throughout the postseason, beginning with the ACC title game (one sack, three hurries) against North Carolina.
He finished with 12 sacks in a breakout season after playing only sparingly as a sophomore in 2014.
"After speaking with my family, I have decided to apply for early entry into the 2016 NFL Draft. Leaving Clemson is an extremely tough decision, but I truly feel like I am physically and mentally ready for the next challenge. We had an amazing season," Dodd said, per tigernet.com. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah called Dodd "the most underrated player" in the title game.
Lawson has already announced he intends to enter the draft as an underclassman, and prior to the CFP title game, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney referred to him as a "low-maintenance" first-round pick. Lawson issued thanks to Clemson fans and staff Wednesday via social media.
Clemson running back Wayne Gallman, another Tigers underclassman who had been considering early draft entry, announced he will remain at CU next year. Clemson junior tight end Jordan Leggett will return, as well.