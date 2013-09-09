Cincinnati's Munchie Legaux will miss rest of year with leg injury

Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville said his team's lack of depth at quarterback could mean a player or two at another position will see time behind center this season.
Starting quarterback Munchie Legaux was lost for the season with a leg injury suffered in Saturday's loss to Illinois. While the exact nature of the injury has not been released, Tuberville said, "It was pretty significant."
Brendon Kay, who started five games last season after Legaux lost the job, again will take over as the starter. Kay was bothered by a shoulder injury during fall camp and struggled in scrimmages. Legaux is the better runner, but Kay was a far more consistent passer than Legaux last season.
Redshirt freshman Bennie Coney, who hasn't taken a snap, is the No. 2 quarterback now, but there is no clear-cut No. 3 guy. Fullbacks Jordan Luallen, a senior, and Patrick Coyne, a sophomore, are possibilities. Luallen has taken some snaps in a "Wildcat" formation, and Coyne was a quarterback until he was moved during spring practice.
The Bearcats play FCS member Northwestern State (La.) this week; they don't open AAC play until Oct. 5 at USF.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.