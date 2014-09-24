Cincinnati QB Gunner Kiel will test Ohio State secondary

While cornerback Bradley Roby was the unquestioned star of last season's secondary for the Buckeyes, no one truly stands out -- at least not yet -- in this season's group. Senior cornerback Doran Grant (5-11, 193) is the most experienced player among the defensive backs; he has good speed, but consistency is an issue. Sophomore safeties Tyvis Powell (6-3, 208) and Vonn Bell (5-11, 200) have intriguing upside; Powell's size stands out.