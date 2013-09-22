Cincinnati freshman football player killed in car accident

Cincinnati freshman offensive lineman Ben Flick, who was redshirting this season, died in a single-car accident Saturday night near Cincinnati.
Flick, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two true freshman wide receivers who are redshirting, Mark Barr and Javon Harrison, were injured and hospitalized. Also hospitalized was the driver of the car, who was not a football player.
"I can't put into words how tragic this is," coach Tommy Tuberville said in a statement released by the school. "Ben was so proud to be a part of this team and university. He worked hard and had shown a great deal of improvement since the summer. His future was bright."
The release from the school said the three players had traveled to the Bearcats' 14-0 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday. They had not traveled with the team.
Flick was from the Cincinnati suburb of Hamilton. Barr is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Harrison from the Dayton, Ohio, area.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.