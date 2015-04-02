Cincinnati Bengals TE coach on hand for Iowa State pro day

Representatives from 18 NFL teams, including the tight end coach from the Cincinnati Bengals, were on hand March 24 for Iowa State's pro day.
Eight Iowa State players worked out, as well as some others from schools in the area.
Tight end E.J. Bibbs (6-foot-1 7/8, 254 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.86 and 4.90 seconds. He had a 31 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-2 broad jump. He completed the short shuttle in 4.52 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.22 seconds. He performed 22 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Bibbs had an average workout. He's kind of heavy-legged and probably will be an undrafted free agent.
Center Tom Farniok (6-3 1/8, 301) ran the 40 in 5.4 and 5.38 seconds. He had a 30-inch vertical and a 9-0 broad jump. He recorded a short shuttle time of 4.75 seconds and a three-cone drill time of 7.85 seconds. He put up 23 reps on the bench press. He will likely be an undrafted free agent.
A running back from Morningside College, Brandon Wegher (5-10 3/8, 213), ran the 40 in 4.50 and 4.51 seconds. He had a 37-inch vertical and a 9-10 broad jump. He finished the short shuttle in 4.43 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.18 seconds. He had 23 reps on the bench press. Wegher was a productive college player and could land with a team as an undrafted free agent.