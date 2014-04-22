Cincinnati Bengals could draft Tom Savage to push Andy Dalton

Published: Apr 22, 2014 at 01:57 PM

Fun fact: One-third of all Cincinnati Bengals playoff appearances have come in the past five seasons. The quarterback for all but one of those four games? Current starter Andy Dalton.

Three straight postseason games have not translated into any wins for Marvin Lewis' team, however, and that has folks in Cincinnati getting a bit restless. Dalton failed to impress (again) while throwing 51 passes in the team's blowout loss to the San Diego Chargers in last season's playoffs, and that has a few fans thinking the team should draft somebody who can either push him to become a better quarterback or even take over under center.

For a few franchises, such talk might be a bit overblown, given how difficult it is to even reach the playoffs nowadays. It's nevertheless being discussed quite a bit in the city, and there remains a possibility the team nabs a quarterback in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Bengals have a number of needs they can address with their first-round pick, but NFL Media analyst Charles Davis thinks it might be worth taking a flyer on a quarterback in the second round if the front office really wants to send a message to Dalton.

"I would think second round, you could really bring someone in, somebody like a Tom Savage from Pittsburgh," Davis said on "Path to the Draft." "They do need one more running back to help them fortify things and allow someone to throw it down the field to A.J. Green. Tom Savage has plenty of arm to do that."

Dalton was reportedly told the team would not be drafting a quarterback to compete with him, but we'll have to wait until after to draft to see if that holds true. Dalton is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has made public his campaign to be the next highly paid franchise quarterback in the league. That could put the team in a tight spot as it determines if Dalton is the person to get it over the playoff hump.

Thus the possible interest in someone like Savage, who has shot up draft boards and might be the hottest prospect of the class at the end of April. Many believe he has the strongest arm in the 2014 NFL Draft and is well equipped to make every throw in an NFL playbook. He isn't a quarterback built to play right away, though, with a number of questions surrounding his pocket presence, football IQ and even character weighing on the minds of some scouts.

As much upside as Savage brings to a team like the Bengals, he might not be ready to take over for someone like Dalton right away.

"Tom Savage can push the ball vertically," analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "I look at Zach Mettenberger as another quarterback that can get the ball downfield.

"However, for all the criticism of Andy Dalton -- he throws it too much, he doesn't have a big enough arm to stretch the field -- he is mobile," Jeremiah said. "He can move around and create plays with his legs. If we're talking about Tom Savage and Zach Mettenberger, those are two guys who are not going to get you a whole lot with their legs."

It has certainly been an interesting offseason for Mike Brown and company, given what the team has done in free agency. Add in a decision on Dalton and the possibility of drafting his successor in May, and things might just be ripe for plenty of sports talk radio fun in Cincinnati.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW