Cincinnati Bengals' Bernard praises UNC's Ebron, Renner

Count Cincinnati Bengals rookie running back Giovani Bernard as one of those who thinks North Carolina junior tight end Eric Ebron can one day make a big impact in the NFL.
Speaking on NFL.com's "College Football 24/7 Podcast," Bernard, who attended North Carolina, said Ebron has all the physical tools. Bernard said the key for Ebron (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) is that "somebody's going to take him under their wing and show him the right path."
Ebron, who during summer camp said his size-speed mix "should be illegal," leads the Heels with 13 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown. Ebron is athletic, runs well, can get deep and is a more-than-willing blocker. Inconsistency has been an issue.
Bernard also spoke highly of UNC senior quarterback Bryn Renner (6-3, 225), who was Bernard's college roommate. Bernard praised Renner's "cannon" arm and his intelligence on and off the field. Renner is completing 59.4 percent of his passes and averaging 250.3 yards per game this season, down from last season, when his numbers were 65.4 percent and 279.7 yards per game.
