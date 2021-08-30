cinch scores touchdown with major NFL investment in the UK

A new partnership is announced today between the National Football League and cinch, the UK's fastest-growing online car marketplace. The innovative e-commerce scale-up becomes Presenting Partner of the NFL London Games and Lead Partner of NFL UK from the start of the 2021 season.

The cinch brand will be proudly displayed from endzone to endzone and beyond at the NFL's London home base - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - for the two sold-out NFL London Games in October, and across Sky Sports with sponsorship of Sunday Night Football and Sky Sports NFL. cinch will also be giving Britain's NFL fans the chance to attend the annual sporting spectacle that is the climax of the NFL season, Super Bowl XLVI, in February 2022.

cinch takes the faff out of buying a car. It has quickly established itself as the leader for online car purchases in the UK, offering a new, motorist-friendly way to search for and buy a quality-checked vehicle. cinch has the largest range of cars to buy entirely online and delivers them to the buyer's home, with purchases backed by a 90-day warranty and 14-day money-back guarantee.

cinch launched ten months ago and has rapidly become the largest online B2C marketplace for car purchases in the UK. cinch is currently generating annualised sales of over 70,000 vehicles. The business allows its c. 30 million website visitors a year to buy quality-checked cars, by outright payment, part exchange or personalised finance options, completely online.

cinch's investment will reach NFL and motoring fans alike, letting cinch bring its faff-free promise and experiences to the sports and entertainment they love. cinch continues to grow its sports, festivals and entertainment partnerships portfolio including the ECB, as Principal Partner of England Cricket; SPFL; Tottenham Hotspur, the LTA for the cinch Championships; the Northampton Saints and The British Motor Show.

Brett Gosper, NFL Head of Europe and UK, said, "We are very excited about creating a new partnership with a company as innovative as cinch. We look forward to working with them on creative ways to take the NFL to new audiences and continuing the growth of our fan base."

Avril Palmer-Baunack, Chairman of Constellation Automotive Group, Cinch owners said, "This is a significant and exciting partnership for cinch. NFL is a hugely popular sport in the UK and Europe, with fantastic growth year on year. cinch is one of the fastest growing brands in the UK and the NFL's drive for success fits perfectly with cinch's focus on delivering more faff-free motoring experiences to consumers across the UK. We can't wait to get to know NFL fans and bring more excitement to a thrilling sport."

The NFL stages two London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021, with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the New York Jets on Sunday October 10 and the Jacksonville Jaguars at home to the Miami Dolphins on October 17. The new NFL season kicks off on Sky Sports NFL this Thursday night (September 9), when the defending Super Bowl champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, take on the Dallas Cowboys.