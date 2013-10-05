Chuckie Keeton to miss rest of season for Utah State

A knee injury will bring Utah State QB Chuckie Keeton's season to an end, Aggies coach Matt Wells announced on Saturday.
Keeton tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during the first quarter of Utah State's 31-14 loss to BYU on Friday. He is scheduled to undergo surgery next week.
"We've lost a great leader, great teammate and a very productive football player," Wells said. "I have all the confidence in the world in Chuckie, along with our doctors and staff, that he will come back stronger than ever next season."
Keeton, the first-team All-WAC quarterback last season, was off to a very strong start this season and is considered one of college football's top dual-threat quarterbacks. He threw 18 touchdown passes, which was second in the FBS heading into Saturday, and just two interceptions this season. Keeton, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior from Houston, will be eligible to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, but Wells' comments suggest he expects Keeton to return for his senior season.
As for what the Aggies are left with on offense -- they entered the red zone only once after Keeton left the game on Friday -- junior Craig Harrison, the new starter at quarterback, will try to help the team rebound. He faces a tough challenge, though, with Boise State next on the schedule.