Chuckie Keeton to miss rest of season for Utah State

Keeton, the first-team All-WAC quarterback last season, was off to a very strong start this season and is considered one of college football's top dual-threat quarterbacks. He threw 18 touchdown passes, which was second in the FBS heading into Saturday, and just two interceptions this season. Keeton, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior from Houston, will be eligible to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, but Wells' comments suggest he expects Keeton to return for his senior season.