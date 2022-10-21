After trading away Christian McCaffrey, Panthers reject idea of 'tanking' in 2022

Christian McCaffrey is headed west. In the running back's wake remains a Panthers team forced to answer questions about its future.

In the end, an assortment of picks -- second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 -- were needed to complete the deal between San Francisco and Carolina, but interestingly, the trade did not require a first-round pick. Carolina is now stocked with selections to remake the team into a winner through the draft, leading many to wonder whether the Panthers might surrender their hopes of contending in 2022 in order to better position themselves for the future.

"There's no such thing as tanking when it comes to myself and the guys in that locker room," interim head coach Steve Wilks said, via The Athletic's Joseph Person.

Wilks' response is understandably predictable. Carolina elevated the former assistant and one-time head coach in order to give him a lengthy audition in the interim head coach role, one in which he must win in order to preserve his chances of getting the job permanently.

As for general manager Scott Fitterer -- who, unlike Rhule, was not fired earlier this month -- his roadmap might look a little different, depending on owner David Tepper's long-term plans.

For now, Fitterer remains in Charlotte. He swung a deal that sent the team's top player packing, and could have a significant long-term impact on how he's viewed as the man in charge of the Panthers' roster.

"It's really tough to move off from him," Fitterer said of McCaffrey, via the Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler. "But we thought it was the right decision and the right value."

Fitterer told reporters Friday that interest in McCaffrey started picking up Tuesday, and he received three legitimate offers, including a couple of "test-the-waters" type of offers; Rapoport reported Thursday the Rams were also in play for the RB. In the end, the aforementioned haul of picks was enough to convince Fitterer to ship McCaffrey -- a player who is under contract through 2025 -- to San Francisco.