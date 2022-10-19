Around the NFL

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey trying to tune out trade talk

Published: Oct 19, 2022 at 05:48 PM
Nick Shook

After firing head coach Matt Rhule at the start of Week 6, the Carolina Panthers are headed toward an offseason of change.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey might find himself packing for a new home before the end of the year. McCaffrey is receiving the most significant interest from teams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, and the running back was asked about his future on Wednesday.

Unsurprisingly, McCaffrey didn't have much to say.

"Keeping that away from me. That's out of my control," McCaffrey said, per The Athletic. "Trying to control everything I can control. … Right now I'm a Carolina Panther and giving my all to this place."

McCaffrey has been nothing but a model employee for the Panthers, breaking the 1,000-1,000 mark in rushing and receiving yards in 2019, his last season of significant contribution. Since then, injuries have repeatedly undercut McCaffrey's hopes of maintaining his role as a key figure in the Panthers' plans.

The running back has avoided serious injury through six weeks in 2022, but the Panthers' organizational challenges have reduced his chances of propelling the team to victory. McCaffrey has averaged 4.6 yards per carry and has caught 33 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown, but because the Panthers are mired in mediocrity offensively, it hasn't made much of a difference.

With Rhule and those close to him on his staff now gone, other NFL teams have understandably picked up the phone to see if McCaffrey is available. Unlike his now-former teammate, Robbie Anderson, Carolina isn't actively shopping McCaffrey, but they will listen to any offer presented, as general manager Scott Fitterer has said he will for any potential deal.

It would take an overwhelming offer to pry McCaffrey from Carolina's control, per Rapoport. At the very least, though, discussions will be had.

As long as those discussions take place, McCaffrey will continue to be asked about it. He isn't concerned whether the team keeps him informed on such talks, though.

"If they keep me in the loop -- great. If not, it doesn't matter," McCaffrey said. "Like I said, I'm focused on playing against the Bucs this week right now, and doing everything I can to prepare for that game."

A full-blown fire sale isn't expected in Carolina, per Rapoport, where Fitterer remains as GM. That doesn't mean the Panthers won't consider moves. As such, McCaffrey's name will remain a hot topic until the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

The Panthers host the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Week 7 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) medically cleared to play

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'excited' ahead of expected start vs. Steelers on Sunday

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday that he's "excited" ahead of his expected return to the field this Sunday against the Steelers.

news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett says RB Melvin Gordon will be starter Sunday vs. Jets

Nathaniel Hackett has done an about-face on running back Melvin Gordon. The Broncos coach announced Wednesday that Gordon would start Sunday against the Jets.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers' Staley 'going to stay' with J.C. Jackson despite benching: 'We just need to stay patient'

On Monday night, the Chargers benched highly paid cornerback J.C Jackson for what coach Brandon Staley cited as poor play. But the coach noted Tuesday that Jackson remains part of the club's plans moving forward.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota lead Players of the Week

Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota and Buffalo QB Josh Allen led the way on the NFL's weekly honor roll.

news

Aaron Rodgers clarifies comments on offense: Packers need to 'simplify things in our own mind'

Following Sunday's loss, Aaron Rodgers said the offense needed to "simplify" things to kick it in gear. During his weekly Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Packers QB clarified his statement.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: DeAndre Hopkins' return from suspension not a miracle cure for our offense

Cardinals' Kyler Murray will surely benefit from having star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back on the field from suspension, but the quarterback knows one player is not a miracle cure for Arizona's offense.

news

Broncos coach Hackett cites lack of plays for RB Gordon benching: 'Melvin didn't do anything wrong'

Following Monday night's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon said he didn't know why he was benched. On Tuesday, coach Nathaniel Hackett tried to explain the situation away by citing the lack of plays run by his offense.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) considered day to day after MRI

Russell Wilson (hamstring) is considered day to day following an MRI on Tuesday, but is pushing to play on a short week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

