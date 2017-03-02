Christian McCaffrey: I'm disrespected in 2017 RB class

However, it is true that debates about which RB in this year's draft is the best include two players, and neither is McCaffrey. The former Stanford star is third in NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock's ranking of the draft's top RBs, right behind Florida State's Dalvin Cook and LSU's Leonard Fournette, and both Cook and Fournette have their backers when it comes to discussing who's the best at the position.