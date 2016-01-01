Christian McCaffrey breaks Stanford, Rose Bowl records in romp

Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan was sharp and confident in his final career start, completing 12 of 21 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. The Stanford defense shut down the Iowa rushing attack, leaving the Hawkeyes with few answers as the game quickly fell out of reach in the first half. Iowa rushed for just 48 yards on 38 carries, and quarterback C.J. Beathard was pressured in the pocket throughout the game.