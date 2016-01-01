Christian McCaffrey breaks Stanford, Rose Bowl records in romp

Stanford's Christian McCaffrey broke three records Friday in the Cardinal's 45-16 Rose Bowl win over Iowa -- two Rose Bowl marks plus a school record -- showing the very same versatility that carried him to New York City earlier this month as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
The sophomore carried 18 times for 172 yards, caught four passes for 105 yards, and broke a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown to lead the Pac-12 champions to an easy victory. His 368 all-purpose yards broke one Rose Bowl mark, and he also became the first player to exceed 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in the game's history. He also set a Stanford single-season rushing record with 2,109 yards.
On Stanford's first play from scrimmage, he caught a 75-yard touchdown pass, setting the tone for what would be a long day for the Hawkeyes. It was a triumphant end to a year that began with a loss to Northwestern for Stanford, something McCaffrey made note of in postgame remarks.
"We just never gave up, when everybody else had their chips against us, we bought into each other," McCaffrey told ESPN. "... We had a choice, we could have folded after that first game, or come together."
Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan was sharp and confident in his final career start, completing 12 of 21 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. The Stanford defense shut down the Iowa rushing attack, leaving the Hawkeyes with few answers as the game quickly fell out of reach in the first half. Iowa rushed for just 48 yards on 38 carries, and quarterback C.J. Beathard was pressured in the pocket throughout the game.
Stanford led 28-0 early in the second quarter, by which time McCaffrey had already scored two touchdowns.