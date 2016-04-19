Christian Hackenberg visiting Redskins after meeting with Jets

Redskins coach Jay Gruden would like to see his team add a developmental quarterback to the mix behind starter Kirk Cousins and backup Colt McCoy.
Washington is about to have a better idea of if Penn State's Christian Hackenberg is a fit for that role.
The former Nittany Lions QB will visit the club on Tuesday, a day after meeting with the Jets, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
While at least one scout says he can see Hackenberg going late in Round 1, it's considered likely that he'll be available as Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) gets underway. However, if Jay Gruden feels the same way about Hackenberg that his brother Jon, the former Buccaneers and Raiders coach, does, then he might be pushing for Washington to pull the trigger on the QB with its top pick.
There's no denying Hackenberg has the physical tools teams look for in a franchise QB, but he struggled mightily over the past two seasons playing behind a porous PSU offensive line.
"The tape is just terrible over the last two years, but (Hackenberg) has traits and leadership," an NFC executive told NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein. "His freshman tape is good, but how do you discount everything you've seen for two years? That freshman tape is going to lead a team to overdraft him."
As for the Jets, they're not limiting their QB due diligence to draft prospects (they've also hosted Cal's Jared Goff and Memphis' Paxton Lynch on visits). With 2015 starter Ryan Fitzpatrick still unsigned, the team is hosting free agent Brian Hoyer on a visit Tuesday.