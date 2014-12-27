Christian Hackenberg leads Penn State past BC in Pinstripe Bowl

Next season could be interesting for Hackenberg, who is one of nine offensive starters expected to return. Penn State needs a feature back to emerge, but the receiving corps should be a strength. While the line probably will remain an issue, it should be better than it was this season. In short, expect Hackenberg to again be hyped heading into the 2015 season, and for him to come much closer to living up to the hype than he did this season.