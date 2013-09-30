Christian Bryant's season-ending injury will test Buckeyes' depth

Sophomore Ron Tanner (6-0, 200) -- who made two tackles in 2012, when he played mostly on special teams -- was listed behind Bryant on the depth chart; he has six tackles and an interception this season. But senior Corey "Pittsburgh" Brown (6-0, 203) and touted true freshman Vonn Bell (5-11, 190) seem more likely to become the new starter. Brown usually backs up Barnett, but coaches may choose to use him as a starter because of his experience.