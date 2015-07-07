Around the NFL

Chris Wesseling's Top 10 players of 2015

Published: Jul 07, 2015 at 09:26 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Wednesday night marks the end of our journey on the NFL Network's The Top 100 Players of 2015 countdown as players 10 through 1 will be revealed starting at 8 p.m. ET.

We at Around The NFL are offering up our own top 10 selections. Please note that NFL players had zero input in the creation of these lists. So they should make a lot more sense.

  1. Aaron Rodgers
    1. J.J. Watt
    2. Rob Gronkowski
    3. Andrew Luck
    4. Odell Beckham
    5. Calvin Johnson
    6. Adrian Peterson
    7. Tom Brady
    8. Justin Houston
    9. Ndamukong Suh

» Rodgers has been the NFL's best player since his magnificent 2010 playoff run. I refuse to entertain debates from contrarians on this one. It's incontrovertible. Rodgers has played sports' most important position at a higher level than it has ever been played.

» Watt and Gronkowski were the lone unanimous All Pro selections last season because they are the NFL's most dominant talents compared to their peers. Watt has a legitimate chance to rival Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White as the best defensive player in football history. The offense's answer to Watt, Gronkowski looks like a superstar "built in a lab" or "pieced together by the football gods," as NFL Media's Nate Burleson quipped last season.

» Luck made my list last year because we were instructed to rank players based on 2014 expectations. Luck proceeded to carry the Colts to the AFC title game while leading the league in touchdowns. With a star-studded supporting cast, I expect him to be even more impressive in 2015.

» Beckham might be coming off as an overexposed, unsympathetic whiner this offseason, but he hit the nail on the head with his recent lament that "The Catch" overshadowed a historically great rookie season. The OBJ conversation should not be driven by one phenomenal catch when "The Game Film" shows the NFL's most unstoppable player from October through the end of December. Beckham is Antonio Brown on in-breaking routes and a young Steve Smith downfield and outside the numbers. I don't need to see another 16 games against double teams to understand that.

» Suh is illustrative of the physical marvels dominating this list. At the highest level, football is about double teams -- drawing them, defeating them and thereby lending teammates an inherent matchup advantage. Outside of Watt, Suh does that as well as any defensive player in the league.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Jason Pierre-Paul's firework incident, and reviews recent 'Making the Leap' candidates. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

