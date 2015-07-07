Chris Wesseling's Top 10 players of 2015

» Watt and Gronkowski were the lone unanimous All Pro selections last season because they are the NFL's most dominant talents compared to their peers. Watt has a legitimate chance to rival Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White as the best defensive player in football history. The offense's answer to Watt, Gronkowski looks like a superstar "built in a lab" or "pieced together by the football gods," as NFL Media's Nate Burleson quipped last season.