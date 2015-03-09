Chris Petersen: Shaq Thompson's best position is running back

A potential concern for Thompson is that he is seen as a jack-of-all-trades but a master of none. His versatility is a selling point -- to a point, anyway. Does a team draft him at linebacker? At safety and hope he can make a smooth adjustment? Or as a running back? Washington's pro day is one of the last ones, on April 2, and Thompson's drill work -- at whatever position(s) -- certainly will be noteworthy that day.