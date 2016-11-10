Chris Harris Jr. falls in CB ranks; how do Steelers contain Dez?

Newman continues to be a bright spot for the Vikings' defense, which hasn't performed in the last few weeks like it did early in the season. Against the Lions, the 38-year-old veteran gave up two catches for 12 yards to Golden Tate -- and nothing else. This defense is one of the best in the league because of its energy, effort and physicality, but these guys are being overworked. The unit will get back to providing superb production once the offense figures out a way to stay on the field. If the offense can't do that, it's going to be an uphill battle.