Chris Boyd's attorney validates prosecution office

A day after the father of suspended Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Boyd had harsh words for the district attorney handling the sexual assault case in which Boyd has been indicted, Boyd's attorney tried to settle the waters with a statement crediting the D.A.'s office with professional courtesy. This from the Twitter accounts of local reporters from tennessean.com:
Boyd is one of seven men charged. Four of those were Vanderbilt football players dismissed from school over the summer after allegedly participating in the rape of an unconscious female student. Two other men, and Boyd, have been charged with crimes after the fact. Boyd, one of the Southeastern Conference's top receivers, has been charged with accessory after the fact.
He remains enrolled, but has been indefinitely suspended from the team as the investigation continues.