Around the NFL

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) questionable to play Thursday vs. Lions

Published: Sep 06, 2023 at 03:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kansas City Chiefs tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Kelce injured the knee in Tuesday's practice, putting his availability to open the campaign in question.

The start tight end is believed to have suffered a bone bruise and avoided a long-term knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

The big question heading into Thursday night is whether the swelling will have gone down and if any pain is manageable enough for Kelce to play through.

Related Links

Kelce hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2013, his rookie campaign.

It would be a big loss if ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' favorite target can't suit up Thursday, but the good news is it doesn't appear to be a long-term issue.

In better news for K.C., Kelce is the only player listed with a game status for Week 1. Wide receiver ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ (knee) and cornerback ﻿L'Jarius Sneed﻿ (knee), who were limited earlier in the week, were full participants Wednesday and are off the injury report.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) out for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he's 'ready to go' ahead of season opener vs. Browns

Joe Burrow has healed from his calf strain and told reporters he's ready to play in the Bengals' season opener Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Week 1 NFL injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 1 of the 2023 season.
news

Niners edge Nick Bosa agrees to terms on record 5-year, $170M extension

Nick Bosa, the reigning Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

QB Josh Dobbs expected to start for Cardinals in Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to start quarterback ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon remains mum on starting QB: 'Players know the plan'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon still isn't letting the public know if Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune will be his team's Week 1 starting quarterback on Sunday against the Commanders.
news

Chiefs DT Chris Jones opens up on holdout: 'All I'm doing is asking for a raise'

Chris Jones' holdout continues one day before the Chiefs open the season against the Lions. Still, the star defensive tackle joined teammates at a charity event Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Nick Bosa not at 49ers' facility; status for Week 1 in doubt amid contract dispute

Nick Bosa is not in the 49ers' facility for meetings at the start of San Francisco's Week 1 preparation, bringing his availability into question for Week 1, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Carl Nassib, first active NFL player to come out as gay, announces retirement from football

Veteran pass rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, who in 2021 became the NFL's first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday after seven seasons.
news

Mac Jones, Patriots preparing to face Eagles, 'best defensive line' in NFL: 'A bunch of beasts'

Mac Jones and the new-look Patriots offense are preparing to take on the defending NFC champion Eagles and a menacing defensive front in Sunday's season opener.