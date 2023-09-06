Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) questionable to play Thursday vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's season opener against the Detroit Lions.
Kelce injured the knee in Tuesday's practice, putting his availability to open the campaign in question.
The start tight end is believed to have suffered a bone bruise and avoided a long-term knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
The big question heading into Thursday night is whether the swelling will have gone down and if any pain is manageable enough for Kelce to play through.
Kelce hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2013, his rookie campaign.
It would be a big loss if Patrick Mahomes' favorite target can't suit up Thursday, but the good news is it doesn't appear to be a long-term issue.
In better news for K.C., Kelce is the only player listed with a game status for Week 1. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee), who were limited earlier in the week, were full participants Wednesday and are off the injury report.